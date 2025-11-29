MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. A company of Ukrainian militants assigned to the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces refused to carry out combat missions in the Krasny Liman direction, Russian security agencies told TASS citing radio intercepts.

"Near Krasny Liman, a company of the Ukrainian armed forces assigned to the 63rd Brigade refused to carry out combat missions. Because of this, command decided to send their regular soldiers from a neighboring position. One of them was unable to carry out the mission, and as a result, the senior militant left alone. Spoiler alert: he never returned from the mission," the agency's source said.

He also stressed that the 25th Army of the Battlegroup West of the Russian armed forces continues to exert heavy pressure on the enemy on the approaches to Krasny Liman.

"Those from the Ukrainian armed forces who dare to resist will only find death," the security forces representative added.