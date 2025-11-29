EU tries to draw Moldova into confrontation with Moscow — Russian ambassador to Chisinau

CHISINAU, November 29. /TASS/. The European Union is trying to draw into its confrontation with Russia the pro-Western Moldovan government, which promised to join the EU soon, Russian ambassador Oleg Ozerov said commenting on the Moldovan Foreign Ministry’s placing of a Gerbera drone on its steps.

The drone allegedly landed in Moldova.

"I suspect that this is being done under the pressure from the Brussels structures. The European Union, which has chosen the course of endless confrontation with Russia, is preparing for war with Russia and, naturally, is trying to draw into it the countries whose governments declare their readiness to join the EU," the diplomat said in an interview with RT.

Ozerov said Moldova’s accusations were groundless and called on Chisinau to return to a constructive dialogue.

"There should be no double standards. When an incident allegedly involving Russian drones, the origin of which has yet to be proven, occurs, the ambassador is immediately summoned and protest is submitted. While in more serious cases, when weapons freely pass through Moldova from Ukraine, there are no protests. Obviously, we need to develop a unified approach. Any incident must first be investigated, its circumstances clarified, and only then should any measures be taken, including protests," the ambassador said.

He said that relations between the two countries have deteriorated significantly in recent years.

"Now they are at the lowest point, actually on the verge of freezing. This became especially evident after 2023, when the staff of the Russian embassy was significantly reduced and six diplomats were expelled. In almost all areas of cooperation - political and socio-economic - cooperation is almost completely frozen at the initiative of Moldova," Ozerov said.

Earlier, Moldova has repeatedly said that UAVs of unknown origin and missiles from Ukrainian shoulder-fired SAMs violated the country's airspace. Last week, Romanian border guards stopped Moldovan smugglers who were trying to transport the Geran-2 UAVs to Romania. Earlier, these and other weapons were illegally transported to Moldova from Ukraine.