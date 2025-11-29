{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Europe still hinders Ukrainian conflict settlement as it always did — Russian diplomat

Let's go to the year of 2022, and recall how close we came to reaching agreements within the framework of direct negotiations with Ukraine, he continued

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Malicious conspiracies of Europe’s curators obstructed the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict settlement and their approach remain the same nowadays, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Rybkov said.

"I am sure that a refusal to continue normal diplomatic work was literally imposed by European curators," he said in an interview with Russia’s TVC television channel.

"Let's go to the year of 2022, and recall how close we came to reaching agreements within the framework of direct negotiations with Ukraine," he continued.

"Once again, we saw how the malicious machinations of Western capitals, among which London was bold, prevented a solution from reaching a peace deal at that stage. The history repeats itself again," he added.

Political uncertainty in Ukraine grows fast — Peskov to CNN
The investigation found that participants in the scheme had laundered around $100 mln
Yermak submits his resignation letter — Zelensky
Vladimir Zelensky said that his office would undergo reorganization
Science, art, sport should be apolitical — Putin
During a meeting with young scientists in the Kremlin, the Russian leader noted that the objective of a project like the Congress of Young Scientists is to create a platform for free communication and exchange of opinions and ideas
US cannot afford to create new types of weapons similar to Russian ones — Scott Ritter
According to the expert, a misunderstanding between Russia and the US on the issue of arms control could lead to a dangerous escalation
Russia interested in developing allied relations with Armenia — senior MP
Deputy speaker of Russia’s Federation Council Yury Vorobyov stressed the need for dialogue between young parliamentarians from the two countries and invited to look at engaging them in the work of the Expert Council
Air France cancels 35 flights due to problems with Airbus aircraft — agency
"Customers affected by the cancellations will be notified directly by email," BFMTV wrote
Raids reported at the head of Zelensky’s office — Ukrainian MP
The media released images from the government district and said its journalists had recorded around 10 employees of NABU and SAPO at the location
Witkoff hopes US, Russia, Ukraine will become trading partners — WSJ
If the US peace plan is adopted, it will help prevent new conflicts, US Presidential Special Envoy said
Russians’ trust in President Putin exceeds 79% — poll
The Russian government’s performance is approved by 47.6% of respondents
Ukrainian troops in Kharkov Region sabotaging command orders — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, Commander of Ukraine’s Kharkov battlegroup Mikhail Drapaty has warned about tough measures against commanders who do not implement orders
Putin, Orban are pragmatic politicians defending their countries’ interests — spokesman
Such an approach, according to Peskov, makes it possible for them to discuss a wide range of issues
EU preparing for military confrontation with Russia — senior diplomat
According to Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, Russia’s relations with European countries are currently in a state of deep crisis
Peace plan for Ukraine kept tightly from European officials — Politico
According to the source, the latest version was being closely kept to avoid a repeat of last week’s leaking of a 28-point document and the frenzy that followed
'The system no longer works': ex-law enforcement officer on reasons behind US crime rise
The United States is facing an unprecedented surge in crime. Back in August, President Donald Trump announced that National Guard troops would be deployed to tackle the wave of criminal activity in US cities
Zelensky’s ex-Chief of Staff Yermak says ready to go to battlefront
The New York Post did not specifywhen the former Ukrainian senior state official intended to arrive at the frontline
Iran’s supreme leader accuses US of starting conflict in Ukraine
US pesident Donald Trump said he would resolve the Ukrainian conflict in three days, and almost a year later, the US has proposed its 28-point peace plan "to the very country they themselves have embroiled in the conflict", Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said
Lavrov talks with his Hungarian counterpart ahead of Putin-Orban meeting
The delegations have already gathered in the Kremlin
Russian forces strike Ukrainian industry and energy sites in retaliatory measures
"The goals of the strike were achieved. All the designated targets were hit," the Russian Defense Ministry specified
China’s top diplomat to visit Russia early next week
At the upcoming 20th round of Russian-Chinese strategic security consultations, the two sides will exchange opinions on regional and global strategic affairs of mutual interest
Russian army approaches Gulyaipole, will advance further — Putin
According to the President, the Russian troops are 1.5-2 kilometers away from the town
We must always seek peace, but prepare for war — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov was responding to comments made by Russia’s ambassador to Belgium, Denis Gonchar, who warned that NATO and the European Union, perhaps surprisingly, have begun gearing up for a major confrontation with Russia
Opportunity for Russian sanctioned assets to be bought by Hungary discussed — Novak
Much depends on commercial talks, the official noted
Orban assesses results of talks with Putin in Moscow as successful
"Hungary's energy supply remains reliable," the minister added
Zelensky wants to quickly move past corruption scandal — The Guardian
According to the newspaper, the crisis occured while Ukraine faces growing pressure from allies and enemies alike
Defense, security officials to represent Kiev at talks following Yermak's resignation
"Meetings with the US side will take place in the near future," Vladimir Zelensky said
Historic synagogue set on fire in western Ukraine
According to Israeli Ambassador Mikhail Brodsky, there were no casualties
Rosneft refines 57.7 mln tons of oil in 9M
The 7.8% decline in the refining volume is attributable to the need for maintenance and repair works as well as to the optimization of refinery utilization amid the current pricing environment, logistics constraints and demand, Rosneft explained
Kremlin press service keeps tabs on Moscow first, globe second — spokesman
'We have a round-the-clock monitoring system in our press service, which has been operating ever since before Trump, and it will continue working after Trump," Dmitry Peskov said
EU, NATO start preparations for big war with Russia — diplomat
Russia is not seeking confrontation, but instead has been "working with like-minded partners to create a common security architecture in Eurasia," Denis Gonchar said
Greece's support for Ukraine is costly — parliament speaker
The country lost Russian tourists and was forced to suspend trade with Moscow, Nikitas Kaklamanis said
Yermak's resignation may be attempt to prevent vote of no confidence in Rada
It is unclear whether this will be enough to resolve the crisis, the paper noted
Putin hopes for swift conclusion to special operation in Ukraine
"The sooner - the better, if we achieve the special military operation’s objectives," the Russian leader emphasized
Yermak resigns one day before talks with Witkoff, Kushner in US — news outlet
The news outlet called Yermak's resignation a "political earthquake"
US provides Russia with details of peace plan agreed on with Ukraine — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that discussions will be held in Moscow next week
No one in Ukraine to sign agreements with, former PM says
"The best answer was given by Russian President Vladimir Putin when he said that negotiations are possible, but there is no one to sign agreements with at the moment," Nikolay Azarov said
In fighting for its sovereignty, Ukraine completely loses it — top Georgian lawmaker
"Today, Ukraine cannot decide on matters such as starting and ending wars, they cannot decide who to detain and who to release," Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili said
Tourist flow between Russia, Saudi Arabia could triple after visa abolition — association
"According to Artur Muradyan, vice president of ATOR for international tourism, general director of the tour operator Space Travel, if visa-free travel is introduced between Russia and Saudi Arabia, inbound tourist flow could increase two to threefold by next summer," ATOR reported
Russian troops testing heavy-lift quadcopter drone Slon in four frontline areas
The Slon drone has a working weight of 50 kg, the Groza Group noted
Europe continues record high gas withdrawal from underground storages — Gazprom
As of November 26, the volume of active gas in European storage facilities was 78.1 billion cubic meters
Ukrainian forces make unsuccessful attempt to break out of Dimitrov — DPR official
According to Igor Kimakovsky, several groups made the attempt, but most of them were eliminated
No Russian-UK contacts on Ukrainian settlement — ambassador
The United Kingdom "is not aimed at reaching a diplomatic solution for settlement," Andrey Kelin said
Russian cancer vaccine to be free of charge — top oncologist
It is planned to launch it in general circulation in early 2025
Putin offers condolences to Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto over floods
At least 174 people have died as a result of flooding in Indonesia
Russia’s Su-35S jets disable US F-16s, French Mirages in Ukraine operation — Rostec chief
Sergey Chemezov said the Su-35S engages targets at distances of hundreds of kilometers
Europe needs to realize continued conflict not in Ukraine’s interests — newspaper
According to the journalist, Vladimir Zelensky "is too weak to convince his people of the need to make painful concessions"
Russian Battlegroup South destroys over 230 Ukrainian militants over past day
The enemy also lost five combat armored vehicles, including three Western-made ones, 19 automobiles, four field artillery guns, an electronic warfare station, and four ammunition and fuel depots
British journalist blames Britain, EU for protracting conflict in Ukraine
Frank Wright noted that for Western journalists, "to speak to the reality of this war is to risk the ruin of their reputation"
Ninety-five flights cancelled in Japan due to problems with Airbus aircraft
In total, around 13,200 passengers were affected by the flight cancellations
Yermak’s phone holds treasure trove of damning evidence, says Ukrainian MP
According to Andrey Goncharenko, each chat in Yermak’s phone "is a separate criminal investigation"
Press review: Russia ready to arm CSTO states while EU plans three new sanctions in 2026
Top stories from the Russian press on November, 28th
Europe being shut out of many aspects of US peace plan negotiations — Bloomberg
Europe is included only in the format of bilateral negotiations if its participation is unavoidable, for example, to discuss security guarantees jointly with the United States, the agency said
Yermak’s resignation is not end of corruption scandal in Ukraine — senior Russian MP
It is up to investigators to probe into his possible involvement in corruption schemes and make relevant conclusions, noted Slutsky
Vietnam rules out possibility Russian Navy may return to Cam Ranh harbor
One of the key Vietnamese bases in Cam Rahn (central Vietnam) was used by the US military during the Vietnam war (1964-1975) and later by the Soviet and Russian military
Rosneft produces 134 mln tons of liquid hydrocarbons, 58 bcm of gas in 9M
"The indicator performance is primarily driven by the production cap in compliance with the decisions of the Russian Government," the report said
Putin-Orban meeting helped to develop bilateral cooperation — top Hungarian diplomat
Szijjarto said his country was developing mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia, which is of particular importance in terms of energy security
US uses NABU to signal Kiev it must shift position on peace plan — news outlet
The media notes that the searches at Andrey Yermak's office began on the eve of US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll's visit to Kiev
Rosneft posts $3.5 bln net income under IFRS for 9M
The indicator is still negatively affected by the high level of the key rate, the company said, adding that non-monetary and one-time factors also negatively affected the indicator in the reporting period
US may recognize Crimea, other territories as Russian — media
In return, Kiev would receive US and European security guarantees, the media outlet says
Putin, Hungarian PM hold meeting in Kremlin
The Russian president noted that relations between Moscow and Budapest are currently based on pragmatism and "all the best that was" in their history
Cat with multiple bullet wounds rescued in Moscow
According to the pet's owners, the injury occurred while walking in the private sector
UK faces gloomy economic future, Russian Ambassador states
The UK Treasury announced a downward revision to its economic growth forecast for the next five years
Agreement on mutual dispatch of troops with India goes to Russian parliament
The document was signed in Moscow on February 18, 2025
Zelensky could not but know about Yermak's abuses — former prime minister
"All these people are his closest associates; how could he not know?" Nikolay Azarov said
Fire breaks out at warehouse in Russia’s Tatarstan
Rescue services are working at the scene
US begins to recruit mercenaries for Ukrainian army in the Philippines — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova clarified that "citizens of that country who sign a contract are issued a Schengen work visa at the consular section of the German embassy in Manila"
French actor Samy Naceri begins recovery after fight in Moscow
On August 5, Naceri was injured in a fight sparked by a conflict with a bar visitor in central Moscow
Peskov explains gap between Orban's arrival in Kremlin and start of negotiations
The minister spent some time preparing for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which is why the meeting did not begin immediately after his arrival, the spokesman said
Russia adds Human Rights Watch to list of undesirable organizations — Justice Ministry
GSC Game World, a Ukrainian video game developer, has also been added to the list
Gazprom posts IFRS net profit up 13% in 9M 2025
Revenues of the holding dropped by 4.5% to $91.9 bln
At this point, Russia negotiates on Ukraine only with US — Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, European parliament resolutions stating that Europe must be invited to the negotiating table are irrelevant at this point
IN BRIEF: Damage to homes, cars reported as 136 drones attack Russian regions overnight
Air defenses repelled a drone attack on the cities of Shakhty and Taganrog, and five districts in the southern region of Rostov
Russian embassy in UK slams British media for misquoting Putin
"Distorting statements by Russia’s top officials like this only adds fuel to the fire and plays into the hands of those in the West who actually do want the fight to go on until the last Ukrainian," the embassy stressed
US keeps more adequate stance on Ukraine compared to Europe — Russian diplomat
Russia and the United States carry on with their dialogue, Sergey Ryabkov said
Russian oil supplies to Hungary flat in annual terms this year — Novak
More than four million tons of oil were supplied to Hungary in 2024
Death toll in Sri Lanka’s Cyclone Ditva climbs over 120 — emergency services
The country's Disaster Management Center added that at least 130 people remain missing
Ukraine’s security chief Umerov to handle talks on conflict settlement with Russia
The decree comes into force with an immediate effect and it comes in the wake of the resignation of his former chief-of-staff Andrey Yermak
Scott Ritter: Humanity staring down Armageddon without arms control
Zelensky can't save himself by betraying his associates — Russian diplomat
"Yermak’s sudden resignation only proves that NABU has more than enough evidence on the Zelensky office chief’s corrupt actions," Rodion Miroshnik said
Rubio to skip NATO foreign policy chiefs’ meeting next week — Reuters
Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau will represent Washington instead, according to the report
Trump cancels all of Biden's executive orders signed with autopen
"The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States," US leader stressed
Budanov, Shmygal viewed as candidates to become Zelensky’s chief of staff — lawmaker
If the premier is appointed as the new chief of staff and, therefore, resigns from her governmental post, this may lead to a major reshuffle in her cabinet, Yaroslav Zheleznyak said
Orban, Putin agree to expedite Paks-2 project implementation — Szijjarto
"All the technical preparations go in line with the agreed schedule, so first concrete will be poured in soil on February 5," the Hungarian foreign minister said
Ruble stronger against yuan on Moscow Exchange in November
The yuan lost 33.95 kopecks against the ruble over the month from 10.92 rubles to 11.26 rubles
Airbus carrying out emergency software update due to problems with control system
"Analysis of a recent event involving an A320 Family aircraft has revealed that intense solar radiation may corrupt data critical to the functioning of flight controls," the company said in a statement
Czar Nicholas II's Faberge egg set to smash auction record with $26 mln price tag
Created for the Russian imperial family for Easter 1913, the piece was designed by Alma Pihl, a young jeweler and the daughter of one of Carl Faberge’s leading craftsmen
UTS-800 aircraft, Forpost-RE UAV to be shown first time at exhibition in Egypt
Sharing components and ergonomic features with Russian combat aircraft, the UTS-800 can facilitate and expedite the retraining of Egyptian pilots to operate aircraft such as the MiG-29, which is currently in service with the Egyptian Air Force
After uniting hard around Ukraine, Europe could splinter once peace deal reached — paper
In its opinion, German businesses will possibly put forward an initiative to resume Russian gas imports, which Poland and Estonia may denounce as "treason against Europe"
Russian troops liberate eight communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russian troops delivered one massive and six combined strikes on Ukrainian military targets over the past week in response to Kiev’s attacks on civilian facilities
Belarus demands Lithuania provide information on incident at Ignalina NPP
The Belarusian Foreign Ministry firmly insisted that Lithuania immediately release full details about the Ignalina incident and urged the country to adhere strictly to all its international obligations
Merz says Orban’s talks in Moscow not sanctioned by EU
"Viktor Orban has his own vision of how to stop this war," the German Chancellor said, adding that this vision "has not yet materialized"
US lawmaker Luna calls for audit of funds allocated to Kiev amid Yermak's resignation
Because of corruption the United States should have been auditing the cash being sent to Ukraine, a Republican member of the US House of Representatives from Florida said
Kiev loses about 1,400 soldiers as killed or wounded every day in 2025
According to the Russian Defense Ministry’s daily bulletins, Kiev’s losses exceeded 468,000 soldiers in the 330 days of 2025
Lavrov describes Putin-Orban talks as very positive
Unlike the European Union, Russia respects Hungary’s position on Ukraine, the Russian foreign minister noted
Rosneft completes over 80% of Vostok Oil pipeline project to design levels
Underwater main and back-up sections of the pipeline crossing the Yenisey River were laid and backfilled, the shore reinforcement and engineering protection work is underway, the company said
Putin signs law on Russia’s federal budget for 2026-2028
The inflation rate in 2025 is projected to be 4% in 2026 - 2028
Mine detonation may cause fire onboard of tanker in Black Sea — news portal
The fire is in the engine room hit by the mine, according to a preliminary version
FACTBOX: Searches at Zelensky's office chief Andrey Yermak
The media published a photo from the scene, showing about 10 NABU and SAPO employees passing through a checkpoint in the government quarter of Kiev
African Union suspends Guinea-Bissau’s membership in its bodies — AFP
No official statement on the subject has yet been published
All 25 crewmembers of tanker on fire in Black Sea rescued
"Rescue boats, tugs and an emergency and rescue vessel were dispatched immediately to the incident site," the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure noted
US realistic about Ukraine, unlike EU — Kneissl
"While the US is led by realists, the EU is pushing for a war against Russia," former Austrian Foreign Minister said
Tensions between Kallas and Belgium flaring over frozen Russian assets — Euroactiv
One of the participants in the meeting said Kaja Kallas was "very condescending" in her remarks about Belgium’s position
