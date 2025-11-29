MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Malicious conspiracies of Europe’s curators obstructed the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict settlement and their approach remain the same nowadays, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Rybkov said.

"I am sure that a refusal to continue normal diplomatic work was literally imposed by European curators," he said in an interview with Russia’s TVC television channel.

"Let's go to the year of 2022, and recall how close we came to reaching agreements within the framework of direct negotiations with Ukraine," he continued.

"Once again, we saw how the malicious machinations of Western capitals, among which London was bold, prevented a solution from reaching a peace deal at that stage. The history repeats itself again," he added.