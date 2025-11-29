US keeps more adequate stance on Ukraine compared to Europe — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Russia and the United States carry on with their dialogue, and the US side perceives the situation around the Ukrainian conflict more adequately compared to Europe, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Saturday.

"We proceed from the fact that the US administration pursues a common-sense approach under present-day conditions and perceives the situation [around Ukraine] more adequately compared to their European allies. Therefore, we are maintaining a dialogue with them [the United States]," Ryabkov said.