MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Servicemen of Russia’s Battlegroup South destroyed more than 230 Ukrainian troops in 24 hours, Battlegroup Spokesman Vadim Astafyev reported.

"The Ukrainian army lost more than 230 servicemen in 24 hours. Combined arms units, as well as crews of attack unmanned aerial vehicles, destroyed five combat armored vehicles, including three Western-made ones, 19 automobiles, four field artillery guns, an electronic warfare station, and four ammunition and fuel depots," he said.

Unmanned aerial systems troops in the Seversk direction hit two UAV control points, a Starlink terminal, and six communications antennas, Astafyev added.

In the Kramatorsk direction, unmanned systems troops destroyed one ground robotic complex of the Ukrainian forces, shot down an R-18 octocopter, hit a UAV control center, a Starlink terminal, three FPV drone antennas, and three communication antennas, he noted.

"In the area south of Konstantinovka, unmanned units destroyed three ground robotic systems of the enemy, a temporary deployment point, and six dugouts of the Ukrainian armed forces," the spokesman concluded.