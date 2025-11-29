Peskov explains gap between Orban's arrival in Kremlin and start of negotiations

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban spent some time preparing for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin after arriving at the Kremlin, which is why the meeting did not begin immediately after his arrival, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained to TASS.

"No, they didn't meet face-to-face; Orban was simply preparing for the talks. He was provided with all necessary conditions," Peskov said when asked whether Putin and Orban had a face-to-face meeting at the time.

The Russian president and Hungarian prime minister met in Moscow the day before. Representing the Russian side, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, and Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov participated in the meeting.