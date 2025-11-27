MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The European Union is preparing for a direct military confrontation with Russia, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.

"The core of the military policy pursued by NATO countries and the European Union, which has subordinated itself to the alliance, is to prepare the economy, infrastructure, logistics, society, and military for a direct armed conflict with Russia," Grushko stated at a meeting of the Expert Council of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, which discussed the prospects for changes in the political situation between Russia and the EU.

According to the senior diplomat, Russia’s relations with European countries are currently in a state of deep crisis. "By demonizing Russia, they are promoting the idea that a military conflict is inevitable unless Moscow is stopped, suffering a strategic defeat," Grushko said.