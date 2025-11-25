Russia, US have permanent channels of communication — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington have permanent channels of communication, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We have permanent channels of communication with the Americans. This is something that [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin brought up when he assessed [US leader] Donald Trump’s peace plan. We are not hiding this," the top diplomat noted at a press conference, commenting on the alleged meeting between Russian and US representatives in Abu Dhabi.

Earlier, CBS reported, citing sources, that US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll is meeting with Russian representatives in the United Arab Emirates. According to the TV channel, the first meeting took place in Abu Dhabi on Monday evening and lasted a few hours. Similar contacts were allegedly planned throughout Tuesday. The Financial Times reported that Driscoll’s agenda included a meeting with Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kirill Budanov (listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia). The newspaper did not say whether trilateral contacts between Russia, Ukraine, and the US were planned.