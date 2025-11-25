Russia happy Trump’s plan based on understandings reached in Anchorage — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russia’s assessments regarding US President Donald Trump’s plan on Ukraine remain the same: Moscow welcomes the fact that the document is based on the agreements reached at the Alaska summit, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Several days ago, at the end of last week, President Putin extensively and clearly commented on President Trump’s peace plan at a meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council. Our assessments remain in effect in that the key provisions of Trump’s plan are based on the understandings reached in Anchorage during the high-level Russia-US meeting in August. We welcome the fact that these principles are enshrined in the plan," the top diplomat noted at a press conference.

"After the Anchorage summit, President Putin said that a long pause had taken place when we thought that all these understandings were enshrined. Now, this pause has come to an end with the appearance of this document," Lavrov added.

Last week, Washington presented a 28-point peace plan on the Ukrainian settlement. On November 23, the US and Ukraine held consultations on Washington’s 28-point peace plan. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the meeting "the most productive" since the conflict began. However, the US document caused outrage among Kiev’s European allies, who are trying to significantly alter it.

According to the RBC-Ukraine news agency, the US and Ukrainian delegations agreed on most of Washington’s plan. However, they left a series of points for discussion during Trump’s meeting with Zelensky. The date of the meeting has not yet been announced.