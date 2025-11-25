Europeans question what will happen next, as Ukraine ‘not forever’ — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Some European countries are beginning to consider what will happen next, since Ukraine is "not forever," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Some Europeans are now starting to wonder what's next? Ukraine is not forever. We are neighbors, and someday we will have to restore relations," the minister told reporters.

Lavrov said that having shed Russophobic nostalgia and neo-Nazi nostalgia, Finnish President Alexander Stubb started talking about restoring relations with Russia.

"Restore is an intuitive verb used because they want to restore relations again within the structures they control," he said. "This is primarily the OSCE, which they have completely privatized and which has ceased to play its original role."

According to the minister, if we talk about what happened and what the Europeans want to reestablish, these are all Euro-Atlantic models that have exhausted themselves.

"NATO is a Euro-Atlantic structure, the OSCE is a Euro-Atlantic structure, and the European Union has long ceased to be a European forum where the interests of Europeans are represented. It has become an appendage of NATO," he added.

"Therefore, the Eurasian approach to security is the only promising one. This approach is being promoted through the Minsk conferences, of which there have already been three," Lavrov stated.