Kremlin aide hopes Putin's major state visit to India will be fruitful

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Yury Ushakov, Aide to the Russian President for International Affairs, has called Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to India "super major" and expressed hope that it will be fruitful in every sense.

"We and the Indian side are actively preparing for the visit and hope that it will be fruitful in every sense," Ushakov said. The dates have been agreed on for early December, he said, adding that they will be officially announced together with Indian partners. "It will be a super major [visit] because it is even called a state visit," Ushakov said in an interview for VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin's "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program.

The most important thing is that "this visit provides an opportunity to put into practice the agreement between the Prime Minister [of India Narendra Modi] and the Russian President that they meet every year for a thorough discussion on both bilateral affairs and current international issues," he said, adding that "in this regard, this visit will, of course, be important.".