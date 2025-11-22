Russian air defenses thwarting Ukrainian attack against Sevastopol

SEVASTOPOL, November 23. /TASS/. Russian air defenses are thwarting a Ukrainian army’s attack against Sevastopol, Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said on his Telegram account.

"The military is thwarting an attack of the Ukrainian armed forces in Sevastopol; the air defense is in action. According to preliminary information, three drones were shot down over the sea at a considerable distance from the shore. The Rescue Service of Sevastopol reports that no civilian facilities in the city were damaged," the governor said.

Razvozhaev urged to stay calm, follow the security measures and remain in safe places.