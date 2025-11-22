Russia ready to work with US as part of Washington’s G20 presidency — chief delegate

JOHANNESBURG, November 22. /TASS/. Russia is ready to work with the United States as part of Washington’s upcoming presidency in the Group of Twenty (G20), Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Maxim Oreshkin, who heads the Russian delegation to the summit in Johannesburg, said.

"We will work with the US as part of their presidency in G20," he said, answering to a question from TASS. "Russia has always worked actively in the G20 format, regardless of who holds the presidency. First of all, we are trying to make our contribution into the positive agenda of development. Today, I said that moving forward, removing barriers, reforming institutions, amending the development model and reducing economic risks are the areas where we are ready to work actively."

Speaking about the summit’s work, Oreshkin said that its agenda, discussions and documents reflect Russia’s interests.

"The G20 is a very important platform, where numerous problems are being discussed," he said.

The United States will assume the group’s rotating presidency on December 1. US President Donald Trump announced that the next G20 summit will be held in Florida in 2026.