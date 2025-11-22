MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European leaders are warmongers and "chaos leaders," Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO and the Russian president’s Special Envoy for investment and economic cooperation Kirill Dmitriev said.

"[UK journalist] Beth Rigby to mumbling Starmer: 'You have not ended chaos, you are the CHAOS.' Stumbling warmonger Starmer stumbles again. UK & EU warmongers are the least popular leaders in the history of their countries. Chaos leaders," Dmitriev wrote on his X page, commenting on Starmer’s interview to the UK journalist.

He added that "chaos should not stand in the way of peace."

Earlier in the day, Starmer confirmed that Geneva will host Ukraine settlement talks, bringing together delegates from the United States, Europe and European countries. In an interview to Sky News, Starmer said US President Donald Trump’s peace plan needs to be improved.