Russian embassy calls on London not to create dangerous situations over Yantar vessel

LONDON, November 20. /TASS/. Statements by UK Defense Secretary John Healey about the threat allegedly posed by the Russian vessel Yantar are leading to a deterioration in European security, the Russian embassy to London said in a statement.

"With its Russophobic course and escalation of militaristic hysteria, London is contributing to the further degradation of European security and creating conditions for new dangerous situations," the statement noted. "We urge the UK to refrain from taking steps that exacerbate the crisis in Europe," the embassy said.

On November 19, while speaking on Downing Street, Healey said that the UK was preparing a military option in case Russia’s Yantar oceanographic research vessel, currently north of Scotland near the UK border, changed course and began to pose a threat to the country.