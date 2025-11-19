St. Petersburg to help hurricane-hit Cuba with vehicles, medicines

HAVANA, November 19. /TASS/. Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg will donate medicines and two vehicles, including one ambulance vehicle, to Cuban regions hit by Hurricane Melissa, city Governor Alexander Beglov said.

Beglov started his visit to the Caribbean republic by visiting one of the hardest-hit cities, Santiago de Cuba in the island’s east.

"Having learned about the scope of destruction brought by Hurricane Melissa, we could not stand aside," the Russian official said. "It is in the times of trouble when the firm ties of friendship between our countries and our cities begin to stand out."

The aid cargo will be delivered by sea within the shortest possible timeframe.

Santiago de Cuba and St. Petersburg celebrated the 50th anniversary of becoming sister cities last year.