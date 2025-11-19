Putin meets with Togo premier in Kremlin for talks on trade, anti-terrorism

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has begun bilateral talks with Togo Prime Minister Faure Gnassingbe, who is paying a working visit to Russia.

The meeting is taking place in the Green Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace. Talks with a limited circle of delegates will be followed by a bilateral meeting, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said. The Russian delegation to the talks includes Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina, and Board Chairman of the PSB Bank Pyotr Fradkov.

The sides are expected to discuss Russian-Togolese cooperation in politics, economy and trade, as well as pressing regional issues.

Addressing his guest in the run-up to the talks, Putin said the issue of terrorist threat on the African continent will be discussed.

"The entire West Africa is suffering from the threat of terrorism. And, in this regard, I would like to thank you for the support that you provide to African countries," Putin said. "This is what we are about to discuss."

Speaking about trade, Putin said that bilateral trade has been on the rise.

"Despite the fact that we have had no embassies, our trade and economic sphere is developing at a good pace in general. Although the volumes have been quite modest for our countries, but the overall trend is positive," the Russian president said. "I do expect that once we open embassies, and [bilateral] intergovernmental commissions begin their work, we will not just preserve this trend, but give it an additional boost."

To that end, Russia will open its embassy in Togo next year, Putin said.