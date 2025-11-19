Putin meets with Togolese premier in Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has begun bilateral talks with Togolese Prime Minister Faure Gnassingbe, who is paying a working visit to Russia.

The meeting is taking place in the Green Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace. Talks with a limited circle of delegates will be followed by a bilateral meeting, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

The sides are expected to discuss Russian-Togolese cooperation in politics, economy and trade, as well as pressing regional issues.