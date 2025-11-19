Israeli actions in Syria pose threat to entire Middle East — Russia’s ambassador to UN

UNITED NATIONS, November 19. /TASS/. Israel's attempts to create a buffer zone in the south of the Syrian Arab Republic constitute a gross violation of international law and pose a security threat to the entire Middle East region, Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, has said.

"We cannot ignore the illegal actions of West Jerusalem, which continues to occupy the Syrian Golan Heights and, under the trumped-up pretext of self-defense, has essentially launched a full-scale operation to create a buffer zone in the south of the SAR," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on Syria. "Such actions grossly violate international law and pose a security threat to the entire Middle East region. We call on Israel to comply with the 1974 Agreement on Disengagement." Nebenzya also noted that Russia shares Damascus's concerns about the ongoing terrorist threats in the country. "In this regard, we support the efforts of the Syrian authorities to neutralize the individuals and entities whose activities not only undermine Syrian statehood but also threaten the security of neighboring countries," he added.

The Golan Heights, which had belonged to Syria since 1944, were captured by Israel during the Six-Day War of 1967. In 1981, the Knesset (Israeli parliament) passed a law unilaterally declaring the sovereignty of the Jewish state over the territory. UN Security Council Resolution 497 of December 17, 1981, declared the annexation void.