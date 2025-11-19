Russia asks US not to narrow agenda of dialogue on annoyances in relations — ambassador

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Moscow is urging Washington not to limit the scope of dialogue on bilateral issues, particularly those causing friction between Russia and the United States, Russia’s ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiev stated in an interview with the daily Kommersant.

"We are not backing down," Darchiev emphasized. "We call on the Department of State’s negotiating team to avoid narrowing the conversation to mere annoyances, contrary to the presidents' publicly expressed goals. It is essential that we move beyond discussions of visas and minor operational concerns of diplomatic missions and instead focus on restoring broader normalcy."

The ambassador suggested that a meaningful first step would be to revisit the situation as it stood in December 2016, when then-President Barack Obama, frustrated by Hillary Clinton’s electoral defeat, initiated a series of actions that escalated the diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

"We are now painfully dealing with the fallout of that period. Restoring trust and normalcy remains a priority, and we will continue to work diligently towards that goal," Darchiev affirmed.