Putin, el-Sisi give start to installation of reactor vessel at El Dabaa NPP

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin together with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi gave the start to installation of the reactor vessel of the first power generating unit at the El Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP). The two leaders took part in the ceremony via a video link.

Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi also took part in the event on the Russian side.

The reactor vessel is a key component of the reactor system, housing the core and the controlled nuclear fission chain reaction that occurs within the fuel. It ensures tightness, withstands high pressures and temperatures, and guarantees the safety and reliability of the power unit.

El-Dabaa is the first nuclear power plant in Egypt to be built by Rosatom in the Matrouh Governorate on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea about 300 kilometers northwest of Cairo. This is Rosatom's first major project in Africa. By 2028, the state corporation will build four units of the plant with VVER-1200 reactors and will supply nuclear fuel throughout the life cycle of the NPP (60 years), as well as provide training, maintenance and repair services for 10 years after the start-up of each unit. The contract also provides for the construction of the first module of dry containerized storage of spent nuclear fuel by 2028. Egypt expects the NPP to reach full capacity by 2030.