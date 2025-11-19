US attempts to sow confusion over nuclear testing breed distrust — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Washington's efforts to sow confusion over the potential resumption of nuclear testing undermine mutual trust and cast doubt on the United States' responsible approach, Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev, stated in an interview with the daily Kommersant.

He criticized the American stance, saying, "The Americans are being evasive about the idea of maintaining the New START Treaty’s limits for a year after its expiration, which we are not requesting and which can be implemented swiftly without engaging in negotiations. In particular, they cite the need for a thorough analysis of the Russian initiative. As for the confusion they sow over a really critical issue of international security and strategic stability, it does not foster mutual trust and raises questions about the American side’s responsible conduct."

Darchiev described the situation as "paradoxical."

"The US administration has not yet provided official clarification - despite requests through the Russian Foreign Ministry - regarding whether the US president was referring to a full-scale nuclear test involving a warhead detonation, which would irreparably damage the arms control regime that the US has largely undermined, or whether he was alluding to testing new delivery systems. This ambiguity fuels speculation and uncertainty."