Russia unconcerned by US statements on nuclear tests — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Moscow is unfazed by Washington’s talks of nuclear tests, since Russia possesses cutting-edge models of advanced weapons, Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev said.

"It is worth noting that in the US, the potential renewal of nuclear tests is heavily criticized not only by political opponents of [US President] Donald Trump, but also in the professional community. Experts warn of severe consequences of this decision. Claims that Russia and China are allegedly conducting nuclear tests and the US must not lag behind are unsubstantiated," the envoy said.

"These shifts in the current administration's policies emerge from the desire to achieve US military superiority. Moscow views them calmly given the cutting-edge and unparalleled modern weapons that have been created in recent years to ensure our national security," he stressed.

Darchiev noted that Russia has never refused "an honest and equitable dialogue on this crucial topic with strict respect for Russian national interests." "At the same time, it must be understood that the necessary precondition for launching such a dialogue is further positive change in Washington’s policy toward Russia," the diplomat concluded.

On October 29, US President Donald Trump announced that he had instructed the Pentagon to immediately resume nuclear tests, saying that other countries were already conducting them. The president did not clarify what tests he was referring to and whether they would include the detonation of nuclear warheads.

On November 5, at a meeting with the Russian Security Council, President Vladimir Putin instructed the Foreign Ministry, the Defense Ministry, the special services, and the relevant civil agencies to gather and analyze additional information and "submit agreed proposals on the potential start of preparations for nuclear weapons tests." Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Putin had instructed officials to consider the advisability of nuclear tests rather than begin immediate preparations for them.