Russia-US dialogue sees certain improvements on irritants — ambassador

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington have made progress in addressing irritants in their bilateral relations, Russian Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiev said in an interview with Kommersant.

"The dialogue on 'irritants' is ongoing, and to date, we have achieved some progress," he said. "However, they are not budging from the restrictive paradigm imposed by former [US President Joe] Biden; but they have softened on some of its more odious points," the diplomat added.

"An example is the notification regime for diplomatic mission personnel traveling outside the 25-mile free movement zone (for Americans in Moscow, it is set at 41 kilometers), where permission must be obtained each time one crosses it," he noted. "Now, there are relaxations within the agreed-upon quotas for travel for business and tourism purposes," the ambassador pointed out.

Darchiev recalled that the issuance of regular visas to Russian citizens, whom the Americans have stopped serving in Moscow, citing a lack of staff, is now limited only to the consular sections of the US embassies in Warsaw, where a Schengen visa is required, and in Astana.

"At the same time, the situation with diplomatic and service visas has improved somewhat. This is important given the mass expulsion of Russian diplomatic staff initiated by Washington, followed by retaliatory measures that ultimately led to a shortage of personnel on both sides," he stressed. "By the way, the working regime of our depleted consular offices has not changed, despite the fact that we have to cope with a small number of staff," the ambassador concluded.