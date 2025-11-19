Ukraine attacks Belgorod region with over 70 drones in past 24 hours

BELGOROD, November 19. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has attacked settlements in the Belgorod Region using more than 70 unmanned aerial vehicles and fired over 10 munitions over the past day, the regional operational headquarters said on its Telegram channel.

"The town of Valuiki, the settlements of Borki, Gerasimovka, Dolgoye, Kazinka, Kukuyevka, Posokhovo, Startsevo, Timonovo, Tulyanka, and the hamlet of Kurgashka in the Valuisky municipal district were attacked by 16 drones, 11 of which were intercepted and downed. The strikes resulted in damage to a commercial building in Valuyki, a private house in Tulyanka, a power line, an apartment building, and two commercial facilities in Kazinka, as well as a private house and a gas pipeline in Posokhovo," the operational headquarters reported.

In the Alexeyevsky district, the Ukrainian forces launched three fixed-wing drones. The Borisovsky district was targeted by one UAV. The Belgorodsky district was hit by eight drones, resulting in damage to a commercial site and an administrative building of a social facility. The Veidelevsky district was attacked using two fixed-wing drones, the Volokonovsky district was attacked with one FPV drone. Settlements in the Graivoronsky district were hit with 7 munitions and 17 UAVs, resulting in damage to four private houses.

Ukraine’s forces struck the Korochansky district with one fixed-wing drone, 8 munitions and 12 UAVs were used to attack the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, damaging an apartment and a gas pipeline. In the Alexeyevsky district, one drone struck the Prokhorovsky district while one fixed-wing drone was launched into the Rakityansky district. Ukrainian forces attacked the Shebekinsky district with 10 drones, and the Yakovlevsky district with one, no damage was reported.