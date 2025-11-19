Dialogue with US stalled but not stopped — ambassador

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The dialogue between Russia and the United States has come to a standstill, but this does not mean it has stopped entirely, as contacts continue at various levels, Russian Ambassador to the US Alexander Darchiev told Kommersant in an interview.

When asked whether the momentum from the Alaska meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump had been exhausted, the diplomat replied: "Not at all."

"The importance of Vladimir Putin’s first personal meeting with Donald Trump after his return to the White House lies in the fact that both leaders negotiated as equals, trying to find common ground," he said. "The fact that the dialogue is currently at a standstill, does not necessarily mean that it has stopped completely. Contacts at various levels continue, and they require patience and determination."

Darchiev went on to say that it is important to keep in mind the pressure which the US president is facing from the "deep state" on the Ukrainian issue. In his words, they are pressuring Trump into "forcing the Russians" to immediately stop hostilities in order to save the Zelensky regime, but this will not produce any result.

"The Trump ideology’s main tenets - ‘America first’ and ‘peace through strength’ - imply that tough bargaining is imperative for removing the ‘irritants’ that had accumulated, disregarding the personal chemistry between the leaders," the Russian ambassador said.

"Russia and the United States, as great powers, are destined to negotiate at least about non-confrontational co-existence. This has been clear to Soviet and US leaders alike since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1933," he said. "This was also clear to our countries’ presidents, who agreed during their February 12 phone conversation that followed Donald Trump’s inauguration, that they would try to bring some normalcy back to the Russian-US agenda."

The Putin-Trump summit was held in mid-August at a military base near Anchorage, Alaska. Communication between the leaders of Russia and the United States lasted about three hours, including a change of formats: one-on-one in the limousine of the American president on the way to the main negotiation site and in a narrow three-on-three format with the participation of assistants and heads of diplomatic departments.