MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. European experts have been warning their governments about the looming end of the West's "anti-Russia" project in Ukraine, and the inevitable defeat of the Kiev regime, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said.

"According to SVR intel, experts from foreign policy and military agencies of Europe are sounding the alarm to warn national governments that the fiasco that is the 'anti-Russia' project, created by the West in Ukraine is falling apart," the SVR press bureau said in a statement, posted on the organization’s website.

"The highest offices are receiving reports directly pointing out that the defeat of the Kiev regime is inevitable," the SVR said. "Major attention is paid to overwhelming corruption in Ukraine, where generous donations from Western donors disappear without a trace."

According to the statement, "foreign policy agencies of European countries note with concern that the Ukrainians are becoming increasingly demotivated and apathetic, against the backdrop of fatigue from the protracted and exhausting conflict."

"Reports from European diplomats and intelligence officers indicate that the majority of Ukrainian citizens ‘feel betrayed’ amid information about the country’s leadership's egregious graft in the Mindich case. They have lost all hope of the country being granted EU membership any time soon. Besides, the Ukrainians widely support the belief that they should not count on significant aid from Europe. Ordinary citizens realize that the country is bogged down in corruption, so the number of those who oppose allocating serious funds for Kiev’s needs is on the rise in Europe. Apart from Hungary and Slovakia, this opinion is starting to gain popularity in Czechia and Romania," SVR added.

The press bureau went on to say that "therefore, Ukraine’s political importance in Europe is beginning to decline."

"The Ukrainians are less and less inclined to view their European partners as a source of salvation and support," the SVR said.

However, the Russian intelligence agency added that EU leaders prefer to turn a blind eye to what’s really going on in Ukraine.

"They still can’t stand the thought that hundreds of billions of euros, invested into the 'Ukrainian project,' are simply gone, and that their political careers are going down the drain. It’s easier for them to keep indulging in wishful thinking. But even the most sophisticated wishful thinking can’t ignore reality forever. The sooner Europe understands this, the less painful it will be," the SVR said.