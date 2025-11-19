IN BRIEF: Senior Russian diplomat on New START, arms control, ties with North Korea

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Washington has yet to respond to Russia’s proposal on the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview published on the PIR Center think tank’s website.

He pointed out that it would only be possible to talk about conventional arms control after Russia’s special military operation was over.

TASS has gathered the key points from what the senior Russian diplomat said.

Arms control

- Dialogue on restoring the system of conventional arms control may begin only after the goals of Moscow’s special military operation are achieved.

- The US has not yet formed a position on Russia’s proposals on New START: "So far, no progress has been made. I believe it is too early to comment on Washington’s overall stance regarding this proposal, even despite the positive signals from President Trump."

- Talks on strategic stability are not on the agenda at the moment: "Right now, no such negotiations are conceivable."

- Dialogue on strategic stability should cover French and British nuclear capabilities as London and Paris should be engaged "in this process."

- Russia is concerned "about the current developments regarding the nuclear capabilities of the United State’s key European allies - the United Kingdom and France - both of which are pursuing modernization programs affecting delivery systems and, to some extent, warheads."

- Russia respects China’s stance on arms control: "We have full trust in our Chinese partners. It is our firm belief that this trust is fully mutual."

Russia-North Korea defense cooperation

- Russia and North Korea develop defense cooperation in line with their "international obligations."

- Moscow and Pyongyang maintain "deeply allied relations," which pose no threat to third countries, including South Korea.