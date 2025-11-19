65 Ukrainian drones shot down overnight over Russian regions, Azov, Black Seas

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 65 Ukrainian UAVs overnight over Russian regions and the waters of the Azov and Black Seas, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"During the night, from 11 p.m. Moscow time [8 p.m. GMT] on November 18 to 7 a.m. Moscow time [4 a.m. GMT] on November 19, air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 65 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles: 16 drones over the waters of the Black Sea, 14 drones over the territory of the Voronezh Region, 14 drones over the territory of the Krasnodar Region, 11 drones over the territory of the Belgorod Region, 9 drones over the waters of the Azov Sea, as well as 1 drone over the territory of the Bryansk Region," the ministry stated.