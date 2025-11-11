Russian State Duma urges US to address cross-border crime through dialogue

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. During a plenary session, members of the Russian State Duma adopted a draft appeal addressed to the parliaments of UN member states and the international community, calling on the United States to refrain from escalating tensions near Venezuela’s borders and to resolve cross-border crime through dialogue.

"The State Duma calls on the United States to refrain from escalation and to promote solutions to cross-border organized crime and drug trafficking through cooperation and dialogue between countries, with full adherence to international legal obligations," the document states.

The appeal also emphasizes that "the aggressive and provocative actions of Washington" contradict international law norms and "lead to a dangerous increase in tensions in Latin America and the Caribbean region."