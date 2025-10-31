Russian troops liberate seven communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated seven communities in the Kharkov, Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk Regions over the week of October 25-31, including Novoaleksandrovka in the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Sadovoye in the Kharkov Region through active and decisive operations <...> During the past week, Battlegroup East units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlements of Novonikolayevka, Krasnogorskoye and Privolnoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Yegorovka, Vishnyovoye and Novoaleksandrovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian troops strike Flamingo missile assembly sites in Ukraine operation over week

Russian troops delivered one massive and five combined strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Ukrainian military targets, hitting, in particular, Flamingo cruise missile assembly workshops over the past week, the ministry reported.

"On October 25-31, in response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces delivered one massive and five combined strikes by ground-based, airborne and seaborne long-range precision weapons and also attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises and their energy facilities," the ministry said.

The strikes also targeted transport infrastructure, railway trains used to transport the Ukrainian army’s armament and equipment, military airfields, arsenals, workshops for the assembly Flamingo cruise missiles and long-range attack unmanned aerial vehicles, storage sites of uncrewed boats, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations, nationalists and foreign mercenaries, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,320 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,320 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and 14 armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week in the Sumy Region, "Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, a jaeger brigade, an assault brigade, an air assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov Region, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,320 personnel, two tanks, 14 armored combat vehicles, 73 motor vehicles and 13 field artillery guns in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 13 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and 29 ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,600 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,600 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 28 enemy tanks and armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units inflicted losses on formations of six mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, two assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and two National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,600 personnel, 28 tanks and armored combat vehicles, 137 motor vehicles and 10 field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 27 ammunition depots and 44 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 1,330 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,330 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 40 enemy tanks and armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of six mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,330 personnel, 40 tanks and armored combat vehicles, including three US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, 27 field artillery guns, among them seven Western-made weapons and 123 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 13 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and 24 ammunition, fuel and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 3,520 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 3,520 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 27 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on formations of a tank brigade, seven mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, a jaeger brigade, an airmobile brigade, three assault brigades, three air assault brigades, three assault regiments, an unmanned systems brigade of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, two territorial defense brigades and four National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 3,520 personnel, 27 armored combat vehicles, 30 motor vehicles and eight field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 1,950 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 1,950 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 14 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the past week, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, four assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 1,950 personnel, 14 armored combat vehicles, 108 motor vehicles, 11 field artillery guns, seven electronic warfare stations and four ammunition and materiel depots in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 395 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 395 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup Dnepr units "inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade and two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 395 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 77 motor vehicles and three field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 19 electronic warfare stations and nine ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian air defenses down 1,701 Ukrainian UAVs, 17 smart bombs over week

Russian air defense forces shot down 1,701 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and 17 smart bombs over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, air defense capabilities shot down 17 guided aerial bombs, 10 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, two Neptune long-range missiles and 1,701 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 668 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 93,879 unmanned aerial vehicles, 633 surface-to-air missile systems, 25,773 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,608 multiple rocket launchers, 30,943 field artillery guns and mortars and 45,383 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.