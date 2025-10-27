Russian deputy PM to attend East Asia Summit in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, October 27. /TASS/. A Russian delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk will take part in the 20th East Asia Summit, which will be held in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur.

It is expected that among other topics, the discussion agenda will include US tariffs against countries in the region. Cooperation between ASEAN and other Eurasian integration associations, such as the EAEU and the CIS, will also be discussed in Kuala Lumpur.

Overchuk also has bilateral contacts planned in Kuala Lumpur. The head of the Russian delegation will meet with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.

After Kuala Lumpur, the delegation led by Overchuk will proceed to South Korea, where the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum will take place.