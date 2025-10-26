Lavrov to travel to Minsk for Eurasian Security Conference

MINSK, October 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to Minsk on October 27-28 to take part in the 3rd Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

As announced by the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, Maria Zakharova, the top Russian diplomat will focus particularly on the implementation of the Russian initiative for shaping a Eurasian security architecture and developing a Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity in the XXI Century. Furthermore, on the sidelines of the event, Lavrov will hold talks with his Belarusian counterpart, Maxim Ryzhenkov, and with representatives from other states.

The third Minsk Eurasian Security Forum, initiated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, has become a leading platform for Eurasian security discussions. It gathers senior officials from organizations including the Union State, CSTO, CIS, and SCO, along with experts and media.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will address the Ukraine conflict as a key instability focus. Russia asserts the Euro-Atlantic security model has collapsed and promotes its replacement with a Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity. The charter, first proposed at the 2023 forum, aims to establish equal security for all Eurasian nations. Following a June joint appeal by Russian and Belarusian foreign ministers, the forum is expected to advance the charter’s development.