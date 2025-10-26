Russia ready to move in its contacts with US as Washington feels comfortable — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to continue contacts with the American side in a pace that would be comfortable for Washington, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"After we talked with [US Secretary of State] Marco Rubio regarding following up on the results of Alaska, he did not mention any new meetings or conversations. And I did not raise the issue, because the entire initiative was coming from the United States. And we would be ready to move as the Americans feel comfortable for themselves," he said in an interview with the Hungarian YouTube channel Ultrahang.

He recalled that his latest phone call with the top US diplomat took place after phone talks between the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, on October 16. "We had a conversation, very specific, where I reconfirmed our full adherence to what was discussed in Alaska and to what clear understandings the presidents reached at that time," Lavrov explained.

The Alaska summit took place at a military base near the city of Anchorage in mid-August. The meeting between the leaders of Russia and the US lasted about three hours, including a one-on-one in the US president’s limo on the way to the summit’s venue and a closed-door event that also involved two delegation members on each side, those being presidential aides and the top diplomats.

Following a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin in mid-October, the US leader announced that they had agreed to meet soon in Budapest.