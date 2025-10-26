Europe, Zelensky’s calls for ceasefire meant to buy time again — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. By calling for a ceasefire in Ukraine, European leaders and Vladimir Zelensky, are only seeking to buy more time again, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"When people now say, ceasefire, we know that they [the West and Kiev regime] want just to buy some time again. And that this logic, which is deeply rooted in Zelensky, whatever moves his head, brain, is obvious for any objective observer," he said in an interview with the Hungarian YouTube channel Ultrahang.

He recalled that back in April 2022 the then UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, "came and prohibited Zelensky to accept the deal negotiated in Istanbul, which was actually proposed by Ukrainian side, and which was initialed." "So after that, they said, no negotiations with Putin. No negotiations, only he must be brought to International Criminal Court. We want European soldiers," Lavrov said. "We don't want - no ceasefires, he was saying only one year ago. And then, in September this year, he said, to give to Putin one or another piece of land, this would never happen. It is not a solution, this is just a pause. And isolation of Russia is what must remain forever.".