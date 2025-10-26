Russia shares Trump’s views that issues around Ukrainian settlement are resolvable

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Moscow shares US President Donald Trump’s assessments after the Alaska summit that issues around the Ukrainian settlement are quite resolvable, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"As you know, President Trump praised the Alaska meeting repeatedly, that this was a very good meeting, that it set the stage, laid the foundation. He said, there are a few issues to be fine-tuned. But this could be done easily," said in an interview with the Hungarian YouTube channel Ultrahang. "One issue is important, he said in his comments about the outcome of Alaska. But this important issue is absolutely subject to finding a solution, which is absolutely our assessment."

He recalled Trump as saying in Anchorage "we had an extremely productive meeting, and many points were agreed to. There are just a very few that are left. Some are not significant. One is probably the most significant, but we have a very good chance of getting there." "That was his statement at the press conference in Anchorage. So he went public with this assessment, which fully coincides with our assessment," he emphasized.

According to the top Russian diplomat, "the American foreign policy is as open as it could be," as President Trump "explains every day how he feels about one thing, about another thing." The Russian leader, in turn, has recently commented on the current state of relations with the United States.

The Alaska summit took place at a military base near the city of Anchorage in mid-August. The meeting between the leaders of Russia and the US lasted about three hours, including a one-on-one in the US president’s limo on the way to the summit’s venue and a closed-door event that also involved two delegation members on each side, those being presidential aides and the top diplomats.

Following a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin in mid-October, the US leader announced that they had agreed to meet soon in Budapest.