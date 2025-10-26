Russia’s Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile has no world analogues — Putin

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile has no analogues in the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

On October 26, Putin visited one of the Russian command posts of the joint group of forces and held a meeting with Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov and commanders of the battlegroups involved in the special military operation.

"I have a report from the industrial bodies, and in general I am familiar with the estimates of provided by Defense Ministry. It's a unique product that no one else in the world possesses," he said.

"I remember quite well when we announced that we were in the development stage of such weapons and even high-level experts told me that it worthy objective indeed, but in the historical short term was unrealizable. I reiterate that this opinion was voiced by high-class experts," Putin added.