Russian, US presidential envoys to hold meeting on October 25 — Axios

WASHINGTON, October 24. /TASS/. Kirill Dmitriev, special presidential representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, and Trump’s special envoy for peace missions Steve Witkoff will hold a meeting on October 25.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev is visiting the US and is expected to meet White House envoy Steve Witkoff in Miami on Saturday, according to a US official and a source with knowledge of the plans," the Axios web portal reported.

Earlier, CNN reported that Dmitriev arrived in Washington to meet with Trump administration officials and discuss the state of Russia-US relations.