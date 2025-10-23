EU bans transactions with several CIS banks under 19th sanctions package

BRUSSELS, October 23. /TASS/. As part of its 19th sanctions package, the European Union is banning transactions with a number of banks from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, according to a Council of the EU regulation published in the Official Journal of the EU.

The sanctions specifically target Belarusian banks BelVEB Bank, Belgazprombank, Alfa-Bank (Belarus), Sberbank (Belarus), VTB Bank (Belarus); VTB Bank (Kazakhstan); Kyrgyz banks Tolubay and Eurasian Savings Bank; and Tajik banks Dushanbe City Bank, Spitamen, and Commerce ank of Tajikistan.

As part of the 19th sanctions package, the EU has prohibited European financial institutions from conducting any transactions with these banks. Previously, the European Union had disconnected some of them from the SWIFT system, but it was still possible to carry out transactions through other channels, including direct messaging.