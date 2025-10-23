MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. The new sanctions imposed by the US Treasury Department against Rosneft and Lukoil will not cause problems for Russia, which has developed a strong immunity to such restrictions. However, they send a counterproductive signal, including from the point of view of the Ukrainian settlement, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

She noted that Moscow sees no significant obstacles to agreeing on the framework for a settlement in Ukraine that was discussed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the spokeswoman.

On dialogue with US

Moscow paid attention to Trump's latest statements: "Of course, we assume that the press service of the Russian president will make relevant comments on this matter."

The Russian Foreign Ministry is "open to continuing contacts" with the US State Department.

The purpose of these contacts is "to specify the parameters of the Russia-US dialogue on various aspects of bilateral relations and further joint steps in the Ukrainian settlement process."

Moscow sees no significant obstacles to agreeing on the framework for a settlement in Ukraine that was discussed by Putin and Trump: "We see no significant obstacles to continuing the process initiated by the presidents of Russia and the US to agree on the political framework for a settlement in Ukraine and to fill it with concrete results."

On US sanctions

Russia considers the US Treasury Department's sanctions against Lukoil and Rosneft to be counterproductive: "We consider this step to be exclusively counterproductive."

The US sanctions will not cause Russia any particular problems, as the country has "strong immunity" to Western sanctions.

On 19th package of EU sanctions

Russia will comment on the new EU sanctions when their details are published: "We will comment in detail on all the consequences, as we always do. We will do so when it becomes clear what restrictions this decision contains."

EU sanctions against Russia are backfiring on Brussels, and the possibilities for their expansion "are largely exhausted."

Brussels has "already tried almost all options" for implementing the concept of inflicting, "as they came up with there, a strategic defeat on Russia, damaging the Russian economy, and defense capabilities."

Russia reserves the right to respond to EU sanctions, "even if they are obviously unsuccessful attempts" to harm it: "As always, we will respond appropriately, carefully, and with our fundamental interests in mind."

On situation around Russian assets

Any EU confiscation initiatives targeting Russian assets "will provoke a guaranteed, painful response."

There is no legal way under international law "to take someone else's money without hurting the expropriators' pockets and prestige."

On arms supplies to Ukraine

"No amount of Western arms supplies" will help the Kiev regime.

On NATO countries' nuclear weapons

Russia does not rule out the possibility that some NATO countries, which still have restrictions on the deployment of nuclear weapons on their territory, may abandon them completely in the future.

NATO nuclear drills are "deeply destabilizing."

On decision of Court of Arbitration for Sport

Moscow considers the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) decision on table tennis "exemplary" and believes it will help defend the rights of all Russian athletes.

The Olympic Charter's fundamental principles "prohibit any discrimination against athletes:" "Politics should not be a criterion for determining who has the right to participate in sports and who does not."

On special military operation goals and protection of Russian speakers in Ukraine

Russia's stated goals for the special operation remain unchanged: "This is a starting point for our dialogue with the US, as well as with other interested countries that seek to contribute constructively to the settlement."

The Kiev regime's persecution of the Russian language grossly violates the Ukrainian Constitution, in particular Article 10, which "specifically guarantees the protection and development of the Russian language."

On international agenda

The US' use of force in Latin America "raises more and more questions."

Russia supports Venezuela and calls for restraint in escalating the conflict, as well as advocating "for the region's stable and independent development and the peaceful resolution of all differences."

Russia hopes that Republika Srpska's decision to redistribute presidential functions will help resolve Bosnia and Herzegovina's "acute political crisis."