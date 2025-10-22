Russia’s New START initiative can be viable only if US shows reciprocity — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Moscow’s initiative regarding the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) can only be viable if Washington shows reciprocity, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"The initiative stipulates that after the treaty expires in February 2026, both parties could continue to adhere to its central limits for at least a year. The move is aimed at preventing a strategic arms race, maintaining an acceptable level of predictability and restraint in this field, and promoting the objectives of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty," he noted at a session in the series of webinars titled "The Past and Present of Russian Nuclear Policies and Public Diplomacy in the Nuclear Field," hosted by the Center for Energy and Security Studies with assistance from the Presidential Grants Foundation.

"However, it will only be possible to ensure the viability of the Russian initiative’s if the US shows reciprocity and refrains from steps undermining the existing balance of deterrence capabilities," the senior diplomat stressed.

He pointed out that Moscow needed to make sure that Washington had firmly abandoned the extremely hostile anti-Russian policy of the previous US administration and is ready to work on eliminating the underlying causes behind the current crisis in Russia-US relations and fundamental security contradictions," Ryabkov said.

Russia determined to ensure national security

The Russian deputy foreign minister also pointed to an undesirable alternative to Moscow’s proposal. "The undesirable alternative to the step proposed by Russia would be the emergence of total vacuum in terms of restraints on nuclear capabilities, a rise in tensions, and the further growth of the nuclear threat." "We would definitely be able to deal with the threat should it arise, and our security will be guaranteed in any case," Ryabkov concluded.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced at a Russian Security Council meeting on September 22 that Moscow was ready to maintain compliance with the quantitative restrictions outlined in the New START treaty for another year after the document expired next February. However, he stressed that the measure would be valid only if Washington did the same.