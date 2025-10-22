No obstacles to Putin-Trump meeting, media leaks: Foreign Ministry statements

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov did not confirm that Moscow and Washington had exchanged documents in the form of "non-papers" on Ukraine.

According to him, preparations for the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump are ongoing.

TASS has compiled the main statements made by the senior diplomat.

Preparations for Putin-Trump meeting

Preparations for the Putin-Trump meeting are ongoing: "We are saying that preparations for the summit are continuing."

There are no significant obstacles to the meeting: "I do not see any significant obstacles."

"The question is whether the parameters defined by the presidents [of Russia and the US at the summit] in Anchorage will be fleshed out, and it's a difficult process, we must admit. But that's what diplomats are there for: to deal with this."

Russia and the US did not exchange "non-papers" on Ukraine: "I cannot confirm that they were exchanged."

Media reports about summit’s cancellation

Opponents are trying to prevent Russia and the US from reaching an agreement and holding a new meeting between leaders: "Of course, there are attempts to present the situation as having changed compared to a week, two weeks, or three weeks ago. I attribute this to the deliberate desire of those opposed to an agreement to reduce the chances of achieving it."

The abundance of various kinds of "rumors and fakes" coming "from anonymous sources, mainly appearing in the information space controlled by Western media, does not help the cause."

There are no agreements on a meeting between Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Budapest: "There are no agreements on this matter."