EU opposes peace initiatives to continue making money off Ukraine conflict — Russian envoy

VIENNA, October 22. /TASS/. The European Union openly opposes peace efforts by Russia and the United States because its defense industry is making money off the conflict in Ukraine, Yulia Zhdanova, head of Moscow’s delegation to the Vienna Talks on Military Security and Arms Control, said.

"After failing to achieve their goals in Ukraine, European countries have now set on a course for militarization and preparations for a high-intensity conflict with ‘a comparable adversary.’ In front of the entire international community, they are setting themselves against the peace efforts that Moscow and Washington are making. Apparently, they cannot benefit from any progress in resolving the conflict because their defense corporations are making money on it," she pointed out at a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Forum for Security Cooperation.