Pause in Ukraine settlement process requires action from Russian, US leaders — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian settlement has stalled, and the situation requires intervention by the leaders of Russia and the US, but it must be carefully prepared, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed at a briefing, talking about preparations for the summit in Budapest.

"Indeed, the pause that has emerged requires interference at the highest level. However, it must be well prepared," he noted.

On October 16, during a phone call, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump agreed to meet in Budapest and begin preparations for the summit. However, no specific date has yet been set.