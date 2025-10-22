No news on Russia-US summit yet, 'gossip and rumors' on matter untrue — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. There is no news yet regarding the Russia-US summit in Budapest, and rumors about the meeting are misleading, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"Again, there is no news yet. It is clear that this whole situation is surrounded by a lot of gossip, rumors, and so on. For the most part, this is fundamentally untrue. There is no news yet," Peskov said, responding to a question from TASS about whether preparations for the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump had been paused or if the dates simply had not been set.

On October 21, during a conversation with reporters at the White House, Trump said that a decision on whether the Russian-US summit in Budapest will take place may come in a couple of days.

Earlier, CNN reported that a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who are engaged in preparations for the Putin-Trump meeting, had been indefinitely postponed. The publication notes that it is unclear what impact the postponement of their meeting will ultimately have on the talks in Budapest.