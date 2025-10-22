New telephone call between Putin, Orban not on agenda — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. A new telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is not on the agenda, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"No, a new [telephone] is not planned," Peskov said, noting that the previous one was held last week on October 17.

The telephone conversation on that day was initiated by the Hungarian side. Orban expressed readiness to provide conditions for organizing a possible Russian-US summit in Budapest, and Putin informed him about the key topics of the previous conversation with US President Donald Trump.

The Russian president noted that during upcoming contacts with American representatives it is planned to discuss an approach for further actions in the context of finding ways to resolve the Ukrainian crisis peacefully.

On October 16, Trump, following a phone conversation with Putin, said that they had agreed to meet in Budapest in the near future. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov also confirmed that Moscow and Washington would begin preparing for a new meeting between the two leaders, which may take place in the Hungarian capital.

In response, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ordered the formation of an organizing body to facilitate the summit.