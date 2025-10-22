Russia, Saudi Arabia to discuss partnership at business forum in Riyadh on November 6

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The 9th meeting of the joint Russian-Saudi Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) and a business forum will be held on November 6 in Riyadh, the Roscongress foundation announced.

The events are designed to strengthen the rapidly growing trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

"Bilateral trade between Russia and Saudi Arabia is demonstrating steady growth: last year, its volume increased by more than 60%. Investment ties are actively developing: over the past decade, over 40 joint projects have been implemented in IT, transport, infrastructure, petrochemicals, and other sectors," Russian Deputy Prime Minister and IGC Co-Chair Alexander Novak said.

He also highlighted the symbolic significance of the upcoming events amid preparations for the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2026. Additionally, next year the Kingdom will be the guest country at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The Russia-Saudi Arabia Business Forum will be held on the margins of the intergovernmental commission meeting. It will be a key platform for dialogue between government and business representatives from the two countries. The Russian side is sponsored by the Roscongress Foundation, the Russian-Saudi and Russian-Arab Business Councils, with the support of the Russian government and the Economic Development Ministry.

The forum program will cover a wide range of topics, including trade and investment, industrial cooperation, agriculture, transport, logistics, tourism, and digitalization. Representatives of political and business circles, experts, and the media are expected to attend the event. Earlier, on the sidelines of Russian Energy Week, Alexander Novak met with Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of Energy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. During the talks, the parties noted the high level of bilateral cooperation and positive dynamics in key areas.