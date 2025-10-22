Russia repeatedly stated its position on Ukraine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russia's position on the Ukrainian settlement is well known to everyone and has been stated repeatedly, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters

"Russia has done this repeatedly. The details of our position are well known to everyone. They have been very clearly formulated by our president and are well known," the spokesman noted in response to a TASS question about whether Russia had sent a document with its conditions for the Ukrainian settlement to the US.

Earlier, Reuters reported, citing one of the US officials, that Russia had allegedly sent a position note to the US with the terms of the Ukrainian settlement. One of the conditions reportedly included in this unofficial document was the complete withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the Donbass region.