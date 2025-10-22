Putin, Trump both decide to hold summit — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The decision to hold a summit in Budapest was mutual for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It was a mutual desire," he said when asked who came up with the idea for the meeting. "Indeed, the pause that has developed requires involvement at the highest level," the spokesman noted.

On October 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump agreed during a telephone conversation to meet in Budapest to begin preparations for their upcoming meeting. No agreement has yet been reached on the exact dates.