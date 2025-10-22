No significant obstacles to Putin-Trump meeting — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. There are no significant obstacles to the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"I don't see any significant obstacles. The question is whether the parameters defined by the presidents [of Russia and the US at the summit] in Anchorage will be fleshed out, and it's a difficult process, we must admit. But that's what diplomats are there for: to deal with this," Ryabkov said in response to a question on the topic.

Following his October 16 telephone conversation with Putin, Trump announced that they had agreed to meet in Budapest soon. The US president later explained that this could happen within the next two weeks. After the leaders' conversation, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that Moscow and Washington would "without delay" begin preparations for a new meeting between the two leaders, which could be held in Budapest. In turn, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban instructed to set up an organizational committee to prepare for the summit, adding that this work "began on Thursday evening."